QS ranking for MBA: Three IIMs among top 50 global universities

New Delhi, Nov 29: Good news for students pursuing Master of Business Administration (MBA) course in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), located in various parts of the country, as three of them have been honoured as the top 50 global universities to study management courses by a latest study.

The three IIMs were ranked among the top 50 for the "Master in Management" course in the annual rankings released by the QS World University Rankings on Tuesday.

The IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta secured the 22nd, 23rd, and 46th spots respectively in the ranking compiled for the first time in such category by the firm.

In fact, HEC Paris, London Business School and Spain ESADE were ranked first, second, and third in the "Masters in Management" category.

The other rankings released by it were for the programmes in Masters in Business Analytics, Masters in Finance, and Global MBA.

However, in the "Global MBA" course only IIM Ahmedabad (49) could secure a position in the top 50, and IIM Bangalore and Indian School of Business (ISB) were in top 100 at 58th and 93th positions.

Regionally however -- composed of Asia, Australia, and New Zealand -- the three colleges were ranked among top 20 at seventh, ninth, and 12th positions.

IIM Calcutta -- not in the top 100 -- also found place at 18, regionally for Global MBA course.

In fact, on Sunday around 2.31 lakh aspiring corporate honchos from across the country wrote their Common Admission Test (CAT), the gateway for admissions to IIMs and other leading B-schools.

The results of CAT-2017 will be declared next year. Every year, thousands of students from across the country vie to get admission in the 20 prestigious IIMs, out of which only a few manage to get to pursue their dream courses in the best B-schools in the country.

