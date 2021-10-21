Puppet Wankhede, who is your father: Nawab Malik questions NCB officer investigating Aryan Khan case

New Delhi, Oct 21: Continuing his attack on Narcotics Control Bureau zonal chief Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Thursday accused him of "extortion" while questioning what his sister Yasmeen Wankhede was doing in the Maldives.

The NCP leader alleged that Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with late Sushant Singh Rajput when he died by suicide last year, was wrongly framed by the NCB officer.

"After Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, NCB deputed a special officer. The CBI was probing the case, but the death mystery remained unsolved and NCB's interference began in film industry. Rhea Chakraborty was framed falsely, attempts were made to frame others too," Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said.

"During Covid pandemic, the entire (film) industry was in Maldives.. Officer and his family were also there. Sameer Wankhede has to explain about his visit to Dubai and Maldives. We are sure that this 'ugahi' happened in Maldives, Dubai; will give you photos soon," the NCP leader added.

Later, he released a few photos of Yasmeen Wankhede apparently from her Maldives trip.

The 62-year-old leader then called the NCB officer to be a puppet who files false cases against people. "They have a puppet-Wankhede. He raises bogus cases against people. I challenge that Wankhede that he will lose his job within a year. You came to jail us, people of this nation won't be silent without seeing you behind bars. We have evidence of bogus cases," he added.

Malik threatened to send Wankehede to jail and accused him of working at the behest of centre. The NCP leader said, "Tell us who your father is, the one who is putting pressure? Nawab Malik isn't going to be scared of anyone's father whatever pressure you may try to put on me. I won't stop until I put you in jail, I'd like to make this clear today."

Malik, whose son-in-law was arrested by the agency in a drug case earlier, has been critical of the NCB for some time. He has intensified his attack in the last few weeks following the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in connection with cruse ship drugs case.

Story first published: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 19:08 [IST]