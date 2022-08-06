Punjabi woman dies by suicide in NY: Netizens outraged as victim's video before death goes viral

Eco-fascism: The greenwashing of the far right

Lucknow, Aug 06: The suicide of an Indian-origin woman in New York has garnered angry reactions from netizens with many demanding justice for the victim.

A 30-year-old woman Mandeep Kaur was allegedly tortured by her husband for not bearing a son. The incident has shocked millions across the country.

She died by suicide before releasing a heart-rending video narrating the painful details of the torture she faced at the hands of husband Ranjotveer Singh Sandhu following which a massive storm took over social media.

The victim's sister Kuldeep Kaur has accused Mandeep's husband of torturing and demanding Rs 50 lakh in dowry. "My sister was married in February 2015. Soon, they went to New York and he started torturing her. He wanted a son and wanted Rs 50 lakh in dowry," ANI quoted Kuldeep Kaur as saying.

A Punjabi woman from New York committed suicide after facing extreme domestic violence from her husband for 8 years. It is really depressing and sad. I request @IndianEmbassyUS and @NYPDChiefOfDept to take action. #JusticeforMandeep pic.twitter.com/U6BleAEF2i — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 6, 2022

An FIR has been registered at the Najibabad Police Station of Bijnor in UP against the husband and her in-laws. A case has been registered in Najibabad Police Station of Bijnor District on August 5 at 6:33 pm under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide), 498-A (Domestic violence), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) and Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, a police official said.

The FIR was filed by Jaspal Singh, father of Mandeep Kaur wherein he accused Mukhtar Singh, father of Ranjotveer Singh Sandhu, Kuldeep Raj Kaur, mother of Ranjotveer Singh Sandhu and Jasveer Singh, brother of Ranjotveer Singh Sandhu for the suicide.

The 30-year-old Indian-origin woman was domestically abused by her husband Ranjotveer Singh Sandhu for close to eight years. Another video also went viral on the net which purportedly showed the victim being beaten up.

She is survived by her two daughters, aged four and six, whose custody currently is with Sandhu.

Social media platforms went berserk after the incident was reported. Many users questioned why the two daughters are still with him. "Why is he currently allowed to plan Mandeep's funeral" a user questioned.

While the deceased's husband and daughters are currently in Richmond Hill, New York, his family is reportedly from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor.

According to Instagram page @TheKaurMovement, the New York Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide rather than a case of suicide.

"So sad! parents should understand a divorced daughter is better than a dead daughter. let her leave a toxic relationship. dnt force em to stay," tweeted another user.