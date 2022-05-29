'Proud of you, brought tears to my eyes': Arvind Kejriwal lauds Bhagwant Mann's anti-corruption move

Joginder Singh Bedi, the First Punjabi to Bag a Leadership Award at 2.0 Conference in Dubai

Balbir Singh Seechewal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney to be AAP candidates for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead day after security withdrawn

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 29: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday. The incident took place a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover.

"Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was brought dead," said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital.

"Three people were brought to the hospital, out of which Sidhu Moose Wala was dead. After giving primary treatment, the two injured have been referred to a higher institute for further treatment," he added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh told PTI that several bullets hit Moosewala, 27, who was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke when he was attacked.

The singer had joined the Congress party in December last year. He had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP's Dr Vijay Singla.

Sidhu Moose Wala, an Indian singer, rapper, songwriter and actor associated with Punjabi music and Punjabi cinema. He started his career as a songwriter for the song "License" by Ninja, and began his singing career on a duet song titled "G Wagon". Following his debut, he collaborated with Brown Boyz for various tracks which were released by Humble Music.

He gained wide attention with his track "So High". In fall 2018, he released his debut album PBX 1, which peaked at 66th on Billboard Canadian Albums chart.

He had faced legal challenges for promoting gun culture and using inflammatory and inciting lyrics in his songs.