Punjab Governor seeks details of business to be taken up on Sep 27 Assembly session; ‘it’s too much’, says CM

Chandigarh, Sep 23: The tug of war between Punjab Governor and the AAP dispensation refused to die down with the former on Friday asking the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretary to give details of the legislative business to be taken up in the Assembly session on September 27.

The letter from the Governor Banwari Lal Purohit's office has sought details of the legislative business to be conducted during the proposed session on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the Punjab Governor's office.

After deciding to recall the session, the state government had sought the permission of the Governor for the same yesterday.

The Governor's move triggered a sharp reaction from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"Governor/ President consent before any session of Legislature is a formality. In 75 years, no President/Governor ever asked list of Legislative business before calling session. Legislative business is decided by BAC (Business Advisory Council) and speaker. Next Governor will ask for all speeches also to be approved by him. Its too much", he said in a tweet.

The government also said it will approach the Supreme Court over the Raj Bhavan move.

The special assembly session was expected to take up issues like stubble burning and electricity supply will be discussed in the September 27 session, likely to last a day.

However, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit's office in a letter to the secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, sought details of the legislative business to be taken up in the proposed session on September 27, according to a press release issued by the Punjab Raj Bhavan.

Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 22:52 [IST]