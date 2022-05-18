No coercive action against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga till next hearing, says court

Summer vacation delayed! Why Punjab schools shifted holidays from May to June

Good by, good luck says former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar as he quits party

More will come say Punjab farmers stopped from entering Delhi

Punjab farmers call off protest after meeting with CM Mann

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, May 18: The protesting farmers in Chandigarh have agreed to end their agitation following a meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The meeting lasted for more than two-and-a-half hours.

A meeting between Mann and several farmer leaders took place at Punjab Bhawan to discuss their demands, including a bonus on wheat and beginning paddy sowing from June 10.

"They (Punjab Govt) have accepted our demands," said Jagjit Singh Dallewal, BKU.

"CM Bhagwant Mann will talk to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the Bhakra Beas Management Board issue. MSP will be given on Maize and CM has promised that Basmati will be purchased at a good price," said Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

"CM has said to farmers' leaders that now they don't have to sit on a protest. Give us some time and we will solve everything," he added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 18:38 [IST]