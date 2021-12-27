Ludhiana blast: Had it gone as per plan, effect would have been devastating

New Delhi, Dec 27: Punjab Lok Congress president and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh arrived at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

Singh and Shah are likely to discuss the seat-sharing formula during the meeting, say reports. BJP National President JP Nadda and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are also present during the meeting.

The BJP was Akali Dal's junior partner for decades in Punjab and the alliance broke last year over contentious farm bills.

The BJP had contested only 23 seats in the 117-member Assembly in the 2017 elections. Now, the BJP is trying to expand its base by contesting more than half the seats in alliance with Punjab Lok Congress, Republic TV reports.

Amarinder Singh left Congress after he was forced to resign from the post of Chief Minister on 18 September. He was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi. He quit the grand old party following a bitter fallout with the state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In 2017, Congress came to power under the leadership of Amarinder Singh. "I am neither tired nor retired. I feel I have a lot to give and contribute to my beloved Punjab. I intend to soldier on and not fade away," Singh, in a seven-page letter to interim Congress Sonia Gandhi, said.

He levelled a series of accusations against Congress and its leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

He said, "I actually felt deeply hurt by your conduct and that of your children who l still deeply love as much as my own children, having known their father, since we were in school together since 1954, which is for 67 years now."

"Having been put through this exercise, during past few months, I do hope that no other senior Congressperson is subjected to the ignominy that I was put through," the former Punjab CM added.