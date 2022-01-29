Punjab Election 2022: Sidhu and Mann file nomination papers

The West UP Despatch….Why do the Jats matter

Sangrur, Jan 29: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial candidate, Bhagwant Mann, today their nomination papers from Amritsar and Dhuri, respectively for the Punjab elections, to be held next month.

Sidhu filed his nomination, 11.15 am. Which is said to be auspicious for good luck by party insiders. Mann filed his nomination at 10.30 a.m.

Mann was declared as the chief ministerial face of the AAP on January 18 by party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The announcement was made after the results of the party's 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive were declared.

Forty-eight-year-old Mann, a comedian-turned-politician, is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from the Sangrur parliamentary constituency.

The Dhuri assembly seat is presently represented by Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy.

Dhuri is a part of the Sangrur parliamentary constituency.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20. The counting will take place on March 10.

