YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Punjab cops bust arms smuggling racket run from Canada

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 21: Punjab police in a joint operation with Delhi Police's Special Cell on Thursday busted an arms smuggling racket, operated by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, a senior officer said.

    Police arrested three people and recovered one AK-47 and three pistols from their possession, said Punjab Police chief, news agency PTI reported.

    Punjab cops bust arms smuggling racket run from Canada
    Image Courtesy: @DGPPunjabPolice

    The gang was busted by Amritsar Police and Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force in a joint operation with the Delhi police Special Cell.

    Terrorist with arms and ammunition nabbed in SrinagarTerrorist with arms and ammunition nabbed in Srinagar

    "In a joint operation with Delhi Police Special Cell, @CPAmritsar & #AGTF have busted #Arms smuggling racket, operated by #Canada-based Landa. #Arrested 3 persons and Recovered 1 AK-47 & 3 pistols," Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

    Further investigations are on to find their associates and other consignments, he said.

    Comments

    More ARMS News  

    Read more about:

    arms smuggling punjab police

    Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 10:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X