Punjab cabinet expansion: CM Bhagwant Mann likely to induct 5 new ministers

    Chandigarh, July 04: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is set to expand its cabinet for the first time on Monday. 5 to 6 new ministers are likely to be inducted into the Punjab Cabinet.

    Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the inductees at 5 pm today.

    With the induction of five more ministers, the strength of the Mann-led cabinet will reach 15, including the chief minister.

    After the AAP formed the government following its resounding victory in the 2022 assembly polls, 10 MLAs were inducted as ministers in the Mann-led cabinet.

    There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister. At present, there are nine ministers in the Mann-led cabinet.

    In May, Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the state cabinet over graft charges. The Aam Aadmi Party had stormed to power in Punjab by bagging 92 seats out of a total of 117.

    Among the names doing the rounds for ministerial positions were Aman Arora, two-time MLA from Sunam; Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLA from Amritsar South; Anmol Gagan Mann, legislator from Kharar; Fauja Singh, MLA from Guru Har Sahai; Chetan Singh Jouramajra, MLA from Samana seat; Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, two-time legislator from Jagraon; Baljinder Kaur, two-time MLA from Talwandi Sabo; and Budh Ram, two-time MLA from Budhlada.

    The AAP was, however, tight-lipped on who all will be inducted into the cabinet.

    X