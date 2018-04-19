Punjab Board Result 2018 date, check for Class 12

The Punjab Board Result 2018 is all set to be declared. The Class 12 result once declared will be available on the official website.

As per our informed sources, the results will be declared on April 28 2018. The examinations for Class 10 were held between March 12 to March 31 and that of Class 12 were between on February 28 to March 24.

This year, over 406,200 students reportedly appeared for the board's Class 10 exams while nearly 327,159 students took the Class 12 exams. Last year, the passing percentage for Class 10 students was reportedly 57.50 while for Class 12 it was 65.33. The results once declared will be available on pseb.ac.in and www.examresults.net.

How to download Punjab Board result 2018 for Class 12:

Go to pseb.ac.in and www.examresults.net

and Click on the results link for class 12

Enter required details such as roll number

Submit

View your results

Download your results

Take a printout

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day