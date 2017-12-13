Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Special Chance November 2017 results declared

The Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Special Chance November 2017 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The Punjab School Education Board had conducted Special Chance exams for Class 12th across the state of Punjab in November 2017. The board issued a notification on Tuesday morning for the declaration of results post noon. The results are available on pseb.ac.in.

How to Check PSEB Class 12 Special Chance November 2017 Exams Results

  • Go to pseb.ac.in
  • Click on 'Results' tab give at top navigation bar of the homepage
  • It will take you to http://punjab.indiaresults.com/pseb/default.aspx
  • Click on 'Senior Secondary Examination (Special Chance) November 2017 NOW AVAILABLE'
  • Enter roll number
  • Submit
  • View result
  • Take a printout

