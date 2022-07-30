YouTube
    Punjab: 13 year old’s ear bitten off by pitbull

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 30: A 13 year old boy was viciously attacked by a pitbull in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Friday. The boy's ears were badly bitten off during the attack.

    Reports said that the father of the child who was with him saved his life with great difficulty.

    Representational Image

    The incident took place at the Kotli Bhan Singh village in Gurdaspur. The family said that the father and the boy were returning home on their two-wheeler when the pitbull standing outside with the owner started barking at the boy.

    The owner accidentally dropped the dog's leash which led to the dog attacking the boy. The owner however took control of the dog and went home. The injured child has been admitted to hospital.

    Doctors said that the child is currently stable. The incident comes in the wake of another incident reported in Lucknow where an 82 year old lady was mauled by her son's pitbull.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 10:52 [IST]
