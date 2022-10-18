Pune hit hard as rains play havoc; Watch flooded rly station, submerged roads and vehicles

Pune: Friends die by suicide within hour of each other

Pune, Oct 18: Railway station is flooded, several trees have uprooted and roads are inundated in Pune as heavy rains lashed the city on Monday evening and early hours of Tuesday.

Waterlogging was reported in many areas including Hadapsar, Market Yard, Sinhgad Road, NIBM Road, B T Kawade Road, Katraj, Deccan, Karve Nagar, Kothrud, Kondhwa and Peth.

There are also reports of vehicles were submerged in rainwater in some low-lying areas, vehicles were submerged in rainwater.

Shivajinagar witnessed 104 mm rainfall in about five hours till 3 am on Tuesday, while Magarpatta received 116 mm downpour and Pashan recorded 94 mm of rainfall during the same period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heavy rains couple with strong winds lash Mumbai

Twelve people stuck in the flood waters in Mangalwar Peth and Kondhwa areas were shifted to safer places, fire brigade officials told PTI.

Twenty families staying near the Karha river in Jalgaon Kathe Pathar village of Baramati tehsil were also shifted after the river swelled following the release of water at the rate of 35,000 cubic foot per second (cusec) from the Nazre dam, district officials said.

IMD's weather forecasting department head Anupam Kashyapi said the satellite images revealed "there was enough moisture in the state."

The city is expected to stay cloudy with lightning and thunder activity in the evening along with light to moderate rainfall, he said.

The rain activity will reduce from Wednesday, he added.

The videos of the devastation caused by the rains have now gone viral.

This is Deccan! While we discuss broken infrastructure of our cities it is important to note that #Pune has experienced unprecedented rains and we as a city were ill prepared to respond. Going forward urbanization policies and development needs to be in sync with climate change. pic.twitter.com/fEPbfyFF5o — Shital Pawar (@iShitalPawar) October 17, 2022

Lady Traffic Constable trying to drain Rain water that was accumulated at Fatimanagar Chowk.

Work of such selfless duty should be spread & the work should be appreciated. 🙏🏻👏@PuneCityPolice @PuneCityTraffic

#fatimanagar #punerains #pune



pic.twitter.com/sc59d32xSk — Kondhwa Times Pune (@KondhwaTimes) October 14, 2022

Torrential #Punerains continue..#Pune City Weather Data Update: Between 6:30 PM to 11:50 PM

Rainfall🌨️

💠Katraj Ambegaon: 51.2 mm

💠Warje: 42.5 mm

💠MIT LONI: 69.4 mm pic.twitter.com/5IRar8NkIq — Thevar Steffy (@ThevarSteffy) October 17, 2022

Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 13:12 [IST]