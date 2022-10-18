Pune hit hard as rains play havoc; Watch flooded rly station, submerged roads and vehicles
Pune, Oct 18: Railway station is flooded, several trees have uprooted and roads are inundated in Pune as heavy rains lashed the city on Monday evening and early hours of Tuesday.
Waterlogging was reported in many areas including Hadapsar, Market Yard, Sinhgad Road, NIBM Road, B T Kawade Road, Katraj, Deccan, Karve Nagar, Kothrud, Kondhwa and Peth.
There are also reports of vehicles were submerged in rainwater in some low-lying areas, vehicles were submerged in rainwater.
Shivajinagar witnessed 104 mm rainfall in about five hours till 3 am on Tuesday, while Magarpatta received 116 mm downpour and Pashan recorded 94 mm of rainfall during the same period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Heavy rains couple with strong winds lash Mumbai
Twelve people stuck in the flood waters in Mangalwar Peth and Kondhwa areas were shifted to safer places, fire brigade officials told PTI.
Twenty families staying near the Karha river in Jalgaon Kathe Pathar village of Baramati tehsil were also shifted after the river swelled following the release of water at the rate of 35,000 cubic foot per second (cusec) from the Nazre dam, district officials said.
IMD's weather forecasting department head Anupam Kashyapi said the satellite images revealed "there was enough moisture in the state."
The city is expected to stay cloudy with lightning and thunder activity in the evening along with light to moderate rainfall, he said.
The rain activity will reduce from Wednesday, he added.
The videos of the devastation caused by the rains have now gone viral.
This is Deccan! While we discuss broken infrastructure of our cities it is important to note that #Pune has experienced unprecedented rains and we as a city were ill prepared to respond. Going forward urbanization policies and development needs to be in sync with climate change. pic.twitter.com/fEPbfyFF5o— Shital Pawar (@iShitalPawar) October 17, 2022
More Visuals from #Pune ⛈️#PuneRains #PuneRain pic.twitter.com/sQ8nnf8lVi— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) October 17, 2022
#Pune— Punekar News (@punekarnews) October 17, 2022
Heavy rains lead to flooding in many areas of #Pune.#MarketyardPune #heavyrains pic.twitter.com/LjyFv22DRT
#Pune मधील रोड तर सोडाच साला #PuneRain ने रेल्वे स्टेशन ची हालत बेकार आहे. pic.twitter.com/npt8ziOQ5a— Gopal Mote (@gopalmote) October 17, 2022
Lady Traffic Constable trying to drain Rain water that was accumulated at Fatimanagar Chowk.— Kondhwa Times Pune (@KondhwaTimes) October 14, 2022
Work of such selfless duty should be spread & the work should be appreciated. 🙏🏻👏@PuneCityPolice @PuneCityTraffic
#fatimanagar #punerains #pune
pic.twitter.com/sc59d32xSk
#Pune #Kondhwa #Punerains Outside Dorabjee mall & vibgyor school @PMOIndia @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/DDrcUxeHJR— EnigmaticBM (@EnigmaticBM) October 17, 2022
Unbelievable scenes at Pune Railway Station#punerains #punerain #PuneWeather #PuneTraffic #Punekar #Pune #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/E75fP7ij97— Akshay Badwe (@akshay_badwe) October 17, 2022
It was heavy cloudburst with scary lightning. Never seen such rainfall in #Pune#rain#punerains#PuneRain pic.twitter.com/E2Kkx6n663— Akshay Patange (@AkshayPatange43) October 17, 2022
Torrential #Punerains continue..#Pune City Weather Data Update: Between 6:30 PM to 11:50 PM— Thevar Steffy (@ThevarSteffy) October 17, 2022
Rainfall🌨️
💠Katraj Ambegaon: 51.2 mm
💠Warje: 42.5 mm
💠MIT LONI: 69.4 mm pic.twitter.com/5IRar8NkIq