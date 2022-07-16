Pune techie in touch with Elon Musk via social media for 4 years; aspires to work with him one day

Pune: Brain-dead woman gives lease of life to 5 people including two Army soldiers

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Pune, July 15: A young woman who was brought to a hospital 'in the last stage' gave a new lease of life through organ donation to five patients including two Army soldiers in the Command Hospital Southern Command (CHSC) in Maharashtra's Pune.

The woman was brought to CHSC Pune in the last stages of her life following an unfortunate event, news agency ANI reported early Saturday.

"On admission, the vital brain signs of life were not present in her. The family was aware of the concept of organ donation after death. After discussion with the transplant coordinator of the hospital, the family desired that the organs of the lady should be donated to the patients who are in dire need of them," the defence PRO said.

After the necessary clearances, the transplant team at the hospital was immediately activated and alerts were sent to the zonal transplant coordination centre (ZTCC) and Army Organ Retrieval and Transplant Authority (AORTA).

Through the night of July 14 and early morning hours of July 15, "viable organs such as kidneys were transplanted into two serving soldiers of the Indian Army, eyes were preserved at the eye bank of CH(SC)-Armed forces medical college complex and liver was given to a patient at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune," the release said.

"A benevolent gesture of organ donation after death and a well-coordinated effort at CH(SC), gave life and eyesight to five severely ill patients," the defence PRO further added.

Story first published: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 9:21 [IST]