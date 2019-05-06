Pune: Blood stained cotton balls found in patient's soup in hospital

Pune,May 06: A man alleged that his wife who delivered the baby recently was served a bowl of soup that contained a blood-stained cotton swab. This incident happened in Jehangir hospital in Pune.

Mahesh Satpute's wife Veena Nair who was admitted in the hospital on April 29 had delivered a healthy baby girl and was asked to stay in the hospital for three more days. On April 30, Veena's happiness of giving birth to a child was short lived when she was served with bloodstained cotton swabs in the soup.

As the hospital didn't allow outside food and demand that strict diet plan need to be followed, Mahesh said that he had to eat the food that was available at the hospital canteen.

After consuming few spoons of the soup, Veena felt that something was wrong and then she found used cotton swabs stained with blood in the bowl.

Mahesh immediately called the doctor and senior management to bring the issue to their attention.

The couple then registered complaints and Mahesh requested the management to discharge his wife. The family also demanded immediate action but no response was received from the management.

The hospital authorities, however, alleged that it is an act of sabotage by some employees, who are currently on strike, and said the hospital was in the process of filing a police complaint against an unidentified person.

