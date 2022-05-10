YouTube
    Pulitzer Prize 2022: Danish Siddiqui among 4 Indians honoured with prestigious award; Check full list here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 10: Pulitzer Prize-2022 was announced yesterday in the fields of journalism, book, drama, and accompaniment.

    Pulitzer Prize 2022: Danish Siddiqui among 4 Indians honoured with prestigious award; Check full list

    According to the Pulitzer Prizes website, slain photo journalist Danish Siddiqui is among four Indians honoured with the prestigious Pulitzer Prize 2022 in the feature photography category.

    Siddiqui and his colleagues Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, and Amit Dave from a news agency won the award. Their work was moved from the Breaking News Photography category by the judges.

    Siddiqui, 38, was on assignment in Afghanistan last year when he died. Marcus Yam of the Los Angeles Times bagged the award in the Breaking News Photography category. Meanwhile, the Washington Post bagged the Pulitzer Prize in public service journalism for its coverage of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

    Pulitzer Prize 2022: Full List of Pulitzer Prize winners in Journalism, Drama, Books and Music

    Pulitzer Prize in Journalism

    S. No.

    Categories

    Winners

    1.

    Public Service

    The Washington Post for covering the assault on Capitol on January 6, 2021.

    2.

    Breaking News Reporting

    The Staff of the Miami Herald for covering the collapse of Seaside apartment towers in Florida

    3.

    Investigative Reporting

    Corey G. Johnson, Rebecca Woolington, and Eli Murray of the Tampa Bay Times for exposing highly toxic hazard inside only battery recycling plant in Florida

    4.

    Explanatory Reporting

    Staff of Quanta Magazine, notably Natalie Wolchover on how the Webb Space Telescope works

    5.

    Local Reporting

    Cecilia Reyes of Chicago Tribune and Madison Hopkins of the Better Government Association

    6.

    National Reporting

    The Staff of the New York Times

    7.

    International Reporting

    The Staff of the New York Times

    8.

    Feature Writing

    Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic

    9.

    Commentary

    Melinda Henneberger of the Kansas City Star

    10.

    Criticism

    Salamishah Tillet, contributing critic at large for The New York Times

    11.

    Editorial Writing

    Lisa Falkenberg, Michael Lindenberger, Joe Holley and Luis Carrasco of The Houston Chronicle

    12.

    Illustrated Reporting and Commentary

    Fahmida Azim, Anthong Del Col, Josh Adams, Walt Jockey of Insider

    13.

    Breaking News Photography

    Marcus Yam of Los Angeles Times for images of US departure from Afghanistan

    Win McNamee, Drew Angerer, Spencer Platt, Samuel Corum and John Cherry of Getty Images for photos of attack on US Capitol

    14.

    Feature Photography

    Late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters, Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, and Amit Dave for images of COVID toll in India

    15.

    Audio Reporting

    Staffs of Futuro Media and PRX for 'Suave’- an immersive profile of a man re-entering society after more than 30 years in Prison

    Pulitzer Prize 2022 Special Citation

    Category Winner
    Special Awards & Citations The Journalists of Ukraine

    2022 Pulitzer Prize in Books, Drama & Music

    S. No. Category Winners
    1. Fiction The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family, by Joshua Green
    2. Drama Fat Ham, by James Ijames
    3. History

    Covered with Night, by Nicole Eustace (Liveright/Norton)

    Cuba: An American History, by Ada Ferrer (Scribner)
    4. Biography

    Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist's Memoir of Jim Crow South, by the late Winfred Rembert as told to Erin. I Kelly (Bloomsbury)
    5. Poetry

    frank: sonnets, by Diane Seuss
    6. General Notification

    Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City, by Andrea Elliott
    7. Music

    Voiceless Mass, by Raven Chacon

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 14:16 [IST]
