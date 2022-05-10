Grammys 2021:: Beyonce becomes most awarded female artiste in history

Jhoom India announces an exclusively digital award ceremony for its 5th edition

Pulitzer Prize 2022: Danish Siddiqui among 4 Indians honoured with prestigious award; Check full list here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 10: Pulitzer Prize-2022 was announced yesterday in the fields of journalism, book, drama, and accompaniment.

According to the Pulitzer Prizes website, slain photo journalist Danish Siddiqui is among four Indians honoured with the prestigious Pulitzer Prize 2022 in the feature photography category.

Siddiqui and his colleagues Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, and Amit Dave from a news agency won the award. Their work was moved from the Breaking News Photography category by the judges.

Siddiqui, 38, was on assignment in Afghanistan last year when he died. Marcus Yam of the Los Angeles Times bagged the award in the Breaking News Photography category. Meanwhile, the Washington Post bagged the Pulitzer Prize in public service journalism for its coverage of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Pulitzer Prize 2022: Full List of Pulitzer Prize winners in Journalism, Drama, Books and Music Pulitzer Prize in Journalism S. No. Categories Winners 1. Public Service The Washington Post for covering the assault on Capitol on January 6, 2021. 2. Breaking News Reporting The Staff of the Miami Herald for covering the collapse of Seaside apartment towers in Florida 3. Investigative Reporting Corey G. Johnson, Rebecca Woolington, and Eli Murray of the Tampa Bay Times for exposing highly toxic hazard inside only battery recycling plant in Florida 4. Explanatory Reporting Staff of Quanta Magazine, notably Natalie Wolchover on how the Webb Space Telescope works 5. Local Reporting Cecilia Reyes of Chicago Tribune and Madison Hopkins of the Better Government Association 6. National Reporting The Staff of the New York Times 7. International Reporting The Staff of the New York Times 8. Feature Writing Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic 9. Commentary Melinda Henneberger of the Kansas City Star 10. Criticism Salamishah Tillet, contributing critic at large for The New York Times 11. Editorial Writing Lisa Falkenberg, Michael Lindenberger, Joe Holley and Luis Carrasco of The Houston Chronicle 12. Illustrated Reporting and Commentary Fahmida Azim, Anthong Del Col, Josh Adams, Walt Jockey of Insider 13. Breaking News Photography Marcus Yam of Los Angeles Times for images of US departure from Afghanistan Win McNamee, Drew Angerer, Spencer Platt, Samuel Corum and John Cherry of Getty Images for photos of attack on US Capitol 14. Feature Photography Late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters, Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, and Amit Dave for images of COVID toll in India 15. Audio Reporting Staffs of Futuro Media and PRX for 'Suave’- an immersive profile of a man re-entering society after more than 30 years in Prison Pulitzer Prize 2022 Special Citation Category Winner Special Awards & Citations The Journalists of Ukraine 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Books, Drama & Music S. No. Category Winners 1. Fiction The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family, by Joshua Green 2. Drama Fat Ham, by James Ijames 3. History Covered with Night, by Nicole Eustace (Liveright/Norton) Cuba: An American History, by Ada Ferrer (Scribner) 4. Biography Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist's Memoir of Jim Crow South, by the late Winfred Rembert as told to Erin. I Kelly (Bloomsbury) 5. Poetry frank: sonnets, by Diane Seuss 6. General Notification Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City, by Andrea Elliott 7. Music Voiceless Mass, by Raven Chacon

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 14:16 [IST]