Puducherry elections 2021: Times Now-C-Voter opinion poll suggests NDA likely to grab 18 seats

New Delhi, Mar 08: Times Now-C-Voter opinion poll has projected that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to form the government in Puducherry by grabbing 18 of the total 30 seats in the upcoming Assembly Elections due to take place on April 6.

According to the projections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may win anywhere between 16 to 20 seats in the Assembly Elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. It can be seen that in the 2016 Assembly Elections, the NDA had won 12 seats.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is projected to bag around 12 seats. As per the poll, the alliance could win anywhere between 10 to 14 seats.

Other candidates are expected to win 1 seat in Puducherry. The Congress with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had registered victory in 2016 by grabbing 17 Assembly seats.

However, it can be seen that the road to power is not so smooth for BJP as AINR Congress chief N Rangaswamy is upset with the public statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that Puducherry will have a BJP CM. If the BJP fails to placate Rangaswamy and the AINR Congress decides to go solo, benefitting the UPA.

It can be seen that the NDA is likely to control 45.8 per cent of the vote share, an increase of 14.0 per cent, against 30.5 per cent, it got in 2016. The UPA's vote share is likely to decrease by 1.9 per cent, from 39.5 per cent in 2016 to 37.6 per cent in 2021.

Around 33 per cent of respondents said they were "not at all satisfied" with the state government's performance.

UPA (Congress+DMK) - 17

NDA (AINRC+BJP+ADMK) - 12

Others - 1

Total - 30