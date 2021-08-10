YouTube
    Publish criminal antecedents of candidates within 48 hours of selection: SC to political parties

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 10: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that political parties to publish the criminal antecedents of candidates within 48 hours of their selection.

    Publish criminal antecedents of candidates within 48 hours of selection: SC to political parties

    The top court was hearing arguments on a plea seeking contempt action against several political parties including BJP and Indian National Congress for non-compliance of its directions of February 13, 2020 during Bihar assembly polls.

    In September 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench had unanimously held that all candidates will have to declare their criminal antecedents to the Election Commission before contesting polls and called for a wider publicity, through print and electronic media about antecedents of candidates.

