Publish criminal antecedents of candidates within 48 hours of selection: SC to political parties

New Delhi, Aug 10: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that political parties to publish the criminal antecedents of candidates within 48 hours of their selection.

The top court was hearing arguments on a plea seeking contempt action against several political parties including BJP and Indian National Congress for non-compliance of its directions of February 13, 2020 during Bihar assembly polls.

In September 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench had unanimously held that all candidates will have to declare their criminal antecedents to the Election Commission before contesting polls and called for a wider publicity, through print and electronic media about antecedents of candidates.