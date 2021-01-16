YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Provide free vaccines to students: NSO tells Haryana CM

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 16: The Indian National Students Organisation's president Digvijay Singh Chautala in a letter to Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar demanding free vaccines for students in the state.

    An ANI report said that in the letter he requested for the provision of early and free vaccination for the students and also the opening of educational institutions in the state.

    Provide free vaccines to students: NSO tells Haryana CM

    "There is an instant need to open the educational institutions of the state as early as possible. The University Grants Commission has also issued detailed guidelines for the phased reopening of the universities and colleges. In doing so, the concern of the health and well-being of the students should also be made the top priority. I request you to provide free Corona vaccine to students in early phases before opening of educational institutions," Chautala said in the letter.

    Vaccine beneficiaries must rest for an hour, advises government

    He said such a step will secure the health and well-being of the students. It would also do away from the fear and panic among the students, he also said.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine manohar lal khattar

    Story first published: Saturday, January 16, 2021, 9:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X