Proud to follow in Sushma Swaraj’s footsteps: Jaishankar in first tweet as foreign minister

    New Delhi, June 01: In a move that surprised many, S Jaishankar was appointed the Minister for External Affairs in Narendra Modi's second cabinet. The new foreign minister, in his first tweet after assuming the charge said he was proud to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor Sushma Swaraj as he thanked everyone for their good wishes.

    File photo of S Jaishankar

    During Jaishankar's three year term as foreign secretary between 2015-18, he was seen as a bureaucrat close to Modi - the Prime minister's "go-to person" and crisis manager.

    Taking to twitter, Jaishankar wrote,

    The 64-year-old seasoned diplomat was welcomed at the headquarters of the ministry by his former colleague Vijay Gokhale, who succeeded Jaishankar as foreign secretary in January last year.

    He is the first foreign secretary to head the MEA as minister.

    Considered an expert on China and the US, the new External Affairs minister's moves will be keenly watched to see whether he brings any changes in India's approach in dealing with a hostile Pakistan.

