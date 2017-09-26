Proud moment: Jackfruit named after Karnataka farmer

7-It was a proud moment for this farmer from Karnataka. A jackfruit was named after him as he had strived hard to preserve it. It is called the Siddu-Jackfruit.

The variety was released by Karnataka Governor, Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala during the inaugural of "International Symposium on Horticulture:

The farmer S S Paramesha from Chelur of Tumakuru was awarded for being the custodian of novel jackfruit types with high nutritive values and an attractive coppery red variety.

Dr M R Dinesh, director, ICAR- Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), said, "We have conserved 85 varieties and to conserve more, we conducted a survey in Tumakuru. Dr Karunakaran G, from the Central Horticulture Experiment Station (CHES) of the IIHR at Tumakuru, took up the survey and he came across a good variety of jackfruit with pink flakes and a small fruit about 2 kg.

Paramesha's father Siddesh had conserved it for many years. We got into an MOU with the farmer and named the jackfruit variety Siddu-halasu."

OneIndia News