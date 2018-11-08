Protest in Sabarimala Temple not justifiable, says Kerala HC

Trivandrum, Nov 8: The Kerala High Court Thursday ruled that the protest in Sabarimala Temple is against the Supreme Court verdict.

"The strike there is not justifiable', said Kerala High Court while rejecting bail plea of a native of Thrippunithura, who was one of the protesters stopping women devotees from entering in Sabarimala Temple and later arrested.

The Kerala High Court further dismissed a petition filed by Prayar Gopalakrishnan, the former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president, seeking removal of KP Sankardas, the current TDB Member, for allegedly violating the temple rituals.

Despite the Supreme Court's order allowing women of all age groups into the temple, no woman in the age group of 10 to 50 years have yet been able to visit Sabarimala temple since the top court's order on September 28.

For the first time, 15 policewomen were posted for security at the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala on November 5 and 6. Their main qualification for this job is that all are 50 and above, compliant with the temple's ban on women of a menstrual age or between 10 and 50 years. The temple opened on Nov 5 evening for the special "Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal" puja , marking the birthday of the last king of Travancore -- Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma

Protest at Pathanamthitta Protestors gather as a Trichy resident who had trekked up with her family to Sabarimala temple, in Pathanamthitta, Saturday, Oct 20, 2018. Two women who reached the hilltop with heavy police escort, had to return before reaching the sanctum sanctorum following protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees. (PTI Photo) Sabarimala Temple Temple priests offer prayers at Sabarimala Temple, Monday, Nov 05, 2018. This is the second time the hill temple opened for 'darshan' after the Supreme Court allowed entry of women of all age groups into it. (PTI Photo) Protest at Sabarimala temple Hindu devotees stage a protest at Sabarimala temple, in Pathanamthitta district, Tuesday, Nov 06, 2018. A video journalist was injured at the temple during clashes over reports of a woman below 50 attempting to enter the temple. (PTI Photo) Padipooja at Sabarima Temple Sabarimala Thathri Kandarau Rajeevararu and Melsanthi AV Unnikrishnan Namboothiri perform 'Padipooja' at Sabarima Temple, Tuesday, Nov 6, 2018. (PTI Photo)