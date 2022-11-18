Protecting terrorists is equal to promoting terrorism: Amit Shah at 'No Money for Terror’ Conference

New Delhi, Nov 18: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday, while speaking at "No Money for Terror" Conference in New Delhi, said that some countries shield terrorists and added that harbouring a terrorist is equal to promoting terrorism. He said that the global community must understand the 'mode-medium-method" of terror financing and adopt 'One Mind, One Approach' in cracking down on them.

Without naming any countries, the home minister said, "We have seen that some countries protect and shelter terrorists, protecting a terrorist is equivalent to promoting terrorism. It will be our collective responsibility that such elements never succeed in their intentions."

'Financing of terrorism more dangerous than terrorism'

On the issue of financing of terrorism, Amit Shah said, "Terrorism is, undoubtedly, the most serious threat to global peace and security. But I believe that the financing of terrorism is more dangerous than terrorism itself, because the 'Means and Methods' of terrorism are nurtured from such funding. Furthermore, the financing of terrorism weakens the economy of countries of the world," according to a release by ministry of home affairs.

Amit Shah also said that India has been a victim of terrorism for several decades, which is sponsored from across the border.

"Indian security forces and civilians have had to deal with incidents of extremely serious terrorist violence perpetrated in a sustained and coordinated manner. The international community has a collective approach that terrorism must be condemned in all its forms. But the forms and manifestations of terrorism are continuously evolving due to technological revolution," said Amit Shah.

Every terror attack deserves equal outrage: PM Modi

'Transformation from dynamite, AK47s to metaverse and virtual assets'

On the transformation of terrorism, the Union home minister said, "This transformation of terrorism from "Dynamite to Metaverse" and "AK-47 to Virtual Assets" is definitely a matter of concern for the countries of the world. And we all have to work together to formulate a common strategy against it."

The home minister also said that some countries wanted to weaken collective resolution of combating terrorism.

"Unfortunately, there are countries that seek to undermine, or even hinder, our collective resolve to fight terrorism," read the statement.

'Situation in the South Asia changed after August 2021'

Amit Shah also said that after August 2021 the situation in the South Asian region changed. It is to be noted that the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

"After August, 2021 the situation in South Asian region has changed. The regime change and the growing influence of Al Qaeda & ISIS have emerged as a significant challenge to regional security. These new equations have made the problem of terror financing more serious."

'Al Qaeda, LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to spread terror'

Amit Shah also said that Al Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to spread terror.

He also added, "Three decades ago, the whole world has had to bear the serious consequences of one such regime change, the result of which we all have seen in the horrific attack of 9/11. In this background, last year changes in the South Asian region are a matter of concern for all of us. Along with Al Qaeda, organizations in South Asia like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to spread terror."

Amit Shah also said that India believes that the most effective strategy to deal with terrorism is International coordination and real-time and transparent cooperation among nations.

He also said, "To achieve the goal of "No Money for Terror", the global community must understand the "Mode - Medium - Method" of Terror Financing and adopt the principle of 'One Mind, One Approach' in cracking down on them."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the conference said, "It is significant that this conference is happening in India. Our country face the horrors of terror long before the world took serious note of it. Over the decades, terrorism in different names and forms tried to hurt India. We lost thousands of precious lives, but we have fought terrorism bravely."

The two-day conference is being held on 18th-19th November which will offer a unique platform for participating nations and organisations to deliberate on the effectiveness of the current international regime on Counter Terrorism Financing and the steps required to address emerging challenges.

