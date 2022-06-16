YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Prophet row: Section 144 orders imposed in 5th Assam district

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Tezpur (Assam), Jun 16: The authorities on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the entire Sonitpur district to prevent any untoward incident amid violent protests over controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad across the country.

    Prophet row: Sec 144 orders imposed in 5th Assam district
    Prophet row: Sec 144 orders imposed in 5th Assam district [Image Courtesy: PTI)

    This is the fifth district of the state where the orders were clamped after Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Kamrup. Sonitpur District Magistrate Deba Kumar Mishra has promulgated the prohibitory orders with immediate effect.

    Accordingly, assembly of five or more people in public places, carrying of weapons, holding of meetings, demonstrations, processions and sloganeering, and use of loudspeakers have been prohibited.

    "It is reported that rumours on social media have led to communal tension in various parts of the country," he said in the order. On June 11, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the government is keeping a close watch on the law and order situation in Assam following violence in several states over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Protests erupted in several parts of the country over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

    The Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad and AIUDF leaders have filed separate police complaints in the state against Sharma and Jindal for their remarks. PTI

    Comments

    More ASSAM News  

    Read more about:

    assam prophet

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X