    Prophet remarks row: Bengal tense as fresh clashes erupt between protesters and cops in Howrah

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Jun 11: Fresh clashes were reported between police and protesters in West Bengal's Howrah district, which on Friday witnessed violent protests against controversial remarks of suspended BJP spokespersons, even as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc remained imposed.

    Internet services were suspended since Friday evening amid violent protests over controversial comments against Prophet Mohammad by two suspended BJP spokespersons.

    Security personnel try to maintain law and order as a vehicle is allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Howrah. PTI Photo

    The internet will remain suspended till 6 am on Monday, said an order issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department. Voice calls and SMS services will remain active, it added.

    Internet services were suspended to prevent the spread of any rumour for unlawful activities, the order said.

    The decision was taken after a request was received from the additional director general and Inspector General of Police (Law and order), in the view of the recent events in some areas, it said.

    Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has appealed for peace, and sought an urgent update on the law and order situation by the state's chief secretary.

    "While appealing for peace, WB Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought urgent personal update from CS @chief_west by 10 pm today over worsening law & order situation in state since yesterday," he tweeted.

    "Expect CM Smt Mamata Banerjee to sternly warn law violators - they will not be spared," he said.

    west bengal protestors howrah Nupur Sharma prophet mohammad

