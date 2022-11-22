Priyanka Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Yatra as it enters MP tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 22: Congress on Tuesday announced that the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will join Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday when it begins its Madhya Pradesh leg.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communication Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "After the two days break, Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Burhanpur Madhya Pradesh and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be joining the Yatra for four days".

Priyanka Gandhi will walk along with Rahul Gandhi during the yatra. The yatra will reach its halfway mark in Madhya Pradesh where it will enter after Maharashtra.

Before Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi too joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. She had walked with Rahul Gandhi and other Yatris for some distance.

This will be the first time when the brother-sister duo will walk together.

The yatra which began on September 7 has covered 31 districts of 6 States-Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. It has so far covered 1526 km and is currently in Buldhana, Maharashtra.

The yatra is scheduled to pass through 12 states and will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The yatra seeks to address rampant unemployment & inflation, the politics of hate and division and the over-centralisation of our political system," according to Congress's official site.

It also added, "The aim of this yatra is to unite India; to come together and strengthen our nation."

