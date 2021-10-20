Priyanka Gandhi will be face of Cong's election campaign in UP: P L Punia

Priyanka Gandhi stopped from meeting family of man who died in police custody

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Oct 20: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's convoy stopped by Police on their way to Agra, on her way to meet family of a sanitation worker who was nabbed in connection with a theft and died in Police custody.

"You don't have permission, we can't allow you," Police reportedly told Priyanka Gandhi. They said the Congress general secretary was stopped as the Agra district magistrate had requested not to allow any political personality to go there following the man's death.

"They say I can't go to Agra. They stop me wherever I go. Should I keep sitting in restaurants? Just because it is politically convenient for them? I want to meet them, what is the big deal?," asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"The moment I try to visit any place other than the party office, then they (Administration) try to stop me...It is also causing inconvenience to the public," she added.

"During questioning he confessed to the crime. Police recovered Rs 15 Lakhs from his home, during recovery he fell ill. Police and his family rushed him to hospital. Doctor declared him brought dead. FIR registered, further action will be taken as per PM report," said SSP Agra, Muniraj G.

"Our officers are in contact with his family. They're cooperating. Action will be taken if there was any negligence. Family has filed complaint, they suspect that he was beaten up by Police following which he died. FIR registered, matter it will be probed," said ADG Agra, Rajiv Krishna.

A sanitation worker, who was arrested by Police on Tuesday in connection with a theft of Rs 25 Lakhs from a warehouse on 17th October, died in Police custody.