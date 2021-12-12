Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi govt at Jaipur rally

YouTube
    Jaipur, Dec 12: Attacking the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday charged that the BJP government is selling what her party built in 70 years.

    She said that when elections come, BJP leaders talk of China or other countries, casteism, communalism but not about the struggles of the people.

    “It is your responsibility to make the government accountable, it is your responsibility to ask why there is so much inflation,” she said while addressing a national level rally against inflation here.

    Gandhi alleged that the government is working for select industrialist friends instead of working for the good of the people and farmers of the country.

    X