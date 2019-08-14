  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka Gandhi's aide booked for assaulting, threatening journalist

    By PTI
    |

    Sonbhadra, Aug 14: A journalist has filed a police complaint here against an aide of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleging he assaulted and threatened him during the Congress general secretary's visit to Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh.

    File photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
    File photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    Nitish Kumar Pandey, a resident of Varanasi, said in his written complaint that Gandhi's personal secretary, Sandeep Singh, also touched his camera when he was covering her visit to Umbha village on Tuesday for a regional TV channel.

    Ghorawal police station in-charge CP Pandey confirmed an FIR has been filed based on the journalist's complaint. A video of Gandhi's aide misbehaving with a journalist during her visit had gone viral on social media. It showed a reporter asking a question to Gandhi on scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution when he was pushed back and an argument started.

    The aide is heard accusing the reporter of being pro-BJP and asking questions at the behest of the saffron party in return for money.

    Tagging the video, the media advisor to the UP chief minister asked the Congress leader to stop doing "theatrics". In a tweet, Mirtunjay Kumar said, "Priyanka Gandhiji please stop the theatrics of wiping the tears of the poor".

    He wondered where were those who claimed to side with press freedom when Gandhi's secretary misbehaved with a journalist and she did not say anything to him.

    Priyanka Gandhi meets the families of firing victims in Sonbhadra

    "The UP government is committed to ensuring security of journalist," Kumar said. Gandhi was visiting Umbha to meet the families of 10 tribals shot dead in a land dispute last month.

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue