YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Exit Poll Punjab Exit Poll Goa Exit Poll
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka Gandhi meets Gehlot, discusses post poll strategy

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Mar 08: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Jaipur on Monday to discuss the post-poll scenario with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, ahead of the assembly poll results in five states on March 10.

    Priyanka Gandhi meets Gehlot, discusses post poll strategy

    The Congress General Secretary, who was accompanied by party leader Rajeev Shukla, was received by Mr Gehlot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and others at the airport in Jaipur, PTI reported.
    Asked about speculation that the party might shift some of its leaders who would emerge victorious in the five state assembly polls to Jaipur to prevent them from being "poached", Priyanka Gandhi sought to downplay it, saying it is a matter of the future.

    During her brief interaction with reporters at the airport, she said people must have thought about whom to vote before exercising their franchise.

    "The public will make the right decision," the Congress leader said.

    On a question about post-poll alliances, she said everything will depend on the circumstances. Congress sources said Priyanka Gandhi will discuss the post-poll scenario in the five states with Mr Gehlot, a veteran party leader.

    The results of the Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa assembly polls are scheduled to be announced on March 10.

    Priyanka Gandhi
    Know all about
    Priyanka Gandhi

    (PTI)

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi ashok gehlot

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 9:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X