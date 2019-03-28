'Priyanka Gandhi is beautiful, she should do films': Wasim Rizvi booked for 'disgraceful' remarks

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Mar 28: Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi was booked on Thursday after he called Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra "beautiful" and said he would have given her a role in his film if she had come earlier.

"She is a beautiful lady. If she had come earlier, I'd cast her as a Muslim woman who is the wife of Jafar Khan in my film Ram Janmabhoomi," Rizvi said while addressing a conference in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

A case was filed against Rizvi's comments by Youth Congress leader Sharad Shukla, Times of India reported. Rizvi has been booked under Sections 354 and 309 of IPC.

Rizvi is the producer of the controversial film 'Ram Ki Jannabhoomi', directed by Sanoj Mishra, which is slated for release on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh: Posters against Priyanka Gandhi come up in Rae Bareli

In Uttar Pradesh, electioneering has stooped to a new low as political leaders are increasingly resorting to personal attacks on their adversaries.

Recently, UP Power Minister Shrikant Sharma stirred up controversy with his tweet terming the Congress president a "coward and impotent". The comments triggered a war of words between the two parties as well as on social media platform.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently termed Congress candidate from Saharanpur, Imran Masood, the son-in-law of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Azhar Masood.