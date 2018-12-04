  • search

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding: Check out first photo of newlyweds

By
    Bengaluru, Dec 4: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in an intimate affair in a 5-day celebration at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple's first wedding photos are out.

    Hindu ceremony

    Both PeeCee and Nick had a Hindu ceremony and a Christian ceremony which was attended by family and friends. This picture shows Priyanka in a red lehenga and Nick in a golden sherwani from the couple's Hindu wedding.

    Christian ceremony

    riyanka wore a customised Ralph Lauren gown for her Chrisitan wedding which was officiated by Nick's father Paul Kevin Jonas.

    Couple's pictures were shared by People magazine

    The couple's pictures were shared by People magazine and they also feature on its cover. The photos show Priyanka in a pristine white Ralph Lauren wedding dress. She is joined by Nick, who is also wearing a custom suit by the designer. Their bridesmaids and groomsmen are also dressed in outfits by Ralph Lauren.

