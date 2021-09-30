Prime Minister Modi lays foundation stone of four Rajasthan medical colleges

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually laid the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Rajasthan. He also inaugurated the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology (IPT) located in Sitapura, Jaipur.

Speaking at the virtual launch, Modi said that the government is working on a new national health policy. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to Ayushman Bharat and now Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission which will transform the health sector in the country.

The Prime Minister noted that while agriculture is a state subject, as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he understood the shortcomings of the health sector of the country and, as Prime Minister, he made continuous efforts to remove them, said a press release from the Prime Minister Office.

He said, "We have worked on a national approach and national health policy to transform the country's health sector. From Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to Ayushman Bharat and now Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, many such efforts are part of this approach,"

He added that about three and a half lakh people in Rajasthan received free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the state has seen the start of work on about two and half thousand Health and Wellness Centres.

The Prime Minister said it is important that medical colleges or even super-speciality hospitals should spread their network rapidly to every nook and corner of the country. "Today we can say with satisfaction that India is moving beyond 6 AIIMS to a strong network of more than 22 AIIMS", he added.

The 71-year-old PM said that the importance of skilled health workers was felt more when the world was hit with the Covid-19 pandemic. Modi also mentioned about the Covid-19 vaccination coverage in the speech where 88 crore vaccine have been administered.

Narendra Modi further states, "Recently launched Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will help in extending health services in every corner of the country. Access to good hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, etc will be just a click away. This'll help in keeping patients' medical documents safely."

The medical colleges are based in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa. Brief video presentations on the medical colleges and institutes were shown in the programme.

The Prime Minister said that in this time of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a high level of skill will not only strengthen India but will also play a major role in achieving the resolve of self-reliant India. Skilled manpower is the need of the hour for one of the fastest-growing industries like the Petro-Chemical Industry, the press release added.

Modi said that the new Institute of Petrochemical Technology will connect the lakhs of youth with new possibilities. He also recalled his Chief Minister tenure and his efforts to establish and nurture Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, now Energy University, in the state. He said this type of institute will pave the way for youths to contribute to clean energy innovations.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the Rajasthan Refinery Project at Barmer is progressing rapidly with more than 70,000 crore Rs investment. Talking about the city gas distribution in the state, the Prime Minister said that till 2014 only one city in the state had permission for City gas distribution, now 17 districts of the state have been authorized for city gas distribution network.

In the coming years, every district of the state will have a piped gas network. He also pointed out the ease of living introduced by the arrival of toilets, electricity, gas connections. He said today more than 21 lakh families are getting piped water through Jal Jeevan Mission in the state. He declared that the development of Rajasthan speeds up the development of India" and said that more than 13 lakh pucca houses were made in Rajasthan for poor families.