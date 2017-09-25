Prime Minister Modi constitutes Economic Advisory Council; to be headed by Bibek Debroy

In the face of an Economic slowdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constituted an Economic Advisory Council. Dr. Bibek Debroy, the Chairman of NITI Aayog will lead the council.

The five-member council includes Dr. Surjit Bhalla, Rathin Roy, Dr. Ashima Goyal, Ratan Watal, Principal advisor, NITI Aayog. The council is expected to analyze any issue, economic or otherwise, referred to it by the Prime Minister and advise him thereon.

A note from the Press Information bureau added that the council will address issues of macroeconomic importance and present views thereon tp Prime Minister Modi. This could either work on a sup-moto basis or on referral by the Prime minister himself.

OneIndia News