PRIDE exam of Periyar University postponed

The PRIDE exams of the Periyar University has been postponed. The exams were supposed to begin on December 28.

The University has not announced new dates for the examination. andidates shall have to wait for the official update in this regard. The University will announce the new exam dates at the official website. Candidates are therefore urged to monitor the official web portal for timely updates in this regard. Updates, if any, will be available at the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in.

'Periyar Institute of Distance Education Examinations for December 2017 (which has been scheduled from 28-12-2017) has been postponed. The new Time Table and Examination Centres will be informed later. The Study Centres are requested to inform the above matter to all the Students immediately,' reads the official update.

OneIndia News