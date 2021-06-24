Prices of fuel hiked today; Petrol rate in Delhi increase by 26 paise
New Delhi, June 24: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked yet again on Thursday nearing the mark of Rs 100 in more state capitals.
According to price notification by the oil retailers, petrol got costlier by 26 paise in the national capital, while diesel rose by 7 paise.
The thirteenth increase of this month took the cost of petrol in Delhi to Rs 97.76 per litre while diesel is currently retailing at Rs 88.30. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 103.89 per litre, whereas diesel has reached Rs 95.79 per litre.
Petrol has already crossed the Rs 100 mark in nine states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Ladakh.
The hike on Thursday was the 29th since 4 May, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.
Here are the latest rates in your city:
Delhi: Petrol prices at Rs 97.76 per litre; diesel prices at Rs 88.30 per litre
Mumbai: Petrol prices at Rs 103.89 per litre; diesel prices at Rs 95.79 per litre
Kolkata: Petrol prices at Rs 97.63 per litre; diesel prices at Rs 91.15 per litre
Chennai: Petrol prices - Rs 98.88 per litre; diesel prices - Rs 92.89 per litre
Bengaluru: Petrol prices - Rs 101.03 per litre; diesel prices - Rs 93.61 per litre
Currently, a litre of petrol is being sold at Rs 108.94 in the small city while diesel is retailing at Rs 101.48.