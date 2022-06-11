YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Presidential poll: Time ripe to rise above differences, says Congress

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 11: Opposition parties should rise above their differences and elect a President who can protect the citizenry from the ''ongoing onslaught'' by the ruling BJP, the Congress said on Saturday.

    Sonia Gandhi
    Sonia Gandhi

    Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said while his party has not suggested any particular name, ''we owe it to our people to elect a President who can apply a healing touch to the fractured social fabric and defend our Constitution''.

    ''The time is ripe to rise above our differences for the sake of our nation and its people. Discussions have to be open-minded and in keeping with this spirit. We believe that the Congress along with other political parties should be taking this discussion forward,'' the Congress said in a statement.

    Congress President Sonia Gandhi has reached out and deliberated with NCP leader Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other leaders of anti-BJP parties over the issue of the July 18 poll to elect a successor to President Ram Nath Kovind.

    Because of her Covid infection, Gandhi has deputed Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to co-ordinate with other leaders.

    ''The Congress Party is of the opinion that the nation needs a person as President who can protect the Constitution, our institutions and citizenry from the ongoing onslaught by the ruling party. This is the need of the hour,'' Surjewala said.

    The term of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.

    Comments

    More CONGRESS News  

    Read more about:

    congress

    Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 23:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X