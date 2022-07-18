Presidential Elections 2022: Vote for me to save democracy, says Yashwant Sinha

Presidential Election 2022: Electoral fate of Murmu, Sinha to be stored in ballot boxes, not EVMs

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 18: Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Monday urged all political parties to vote for him to save democracy in the race to become the next President of the country.

"This election is very important, will set the path for country's democracy, whether it will stay or end. I appeal to all voters to listen to their hearts. This is a secret ballot, I hope they'll use their discretion & elect me to save democracy," Sinha told reporters.

"I am not just fighting a political fight but a fight against govt agencies too. They have become too powerful. They are breaking up parties, forcing people to vote for them. There is also a game of money involved," Sinha said.

Sinha is facing an uphill contest as his rival NDA nominee Murmu's vote share in the poll is likely to reach nearly the two-third mark.

Sinha, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, had held important portfolios such as Minister for External Affairs and Finance in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

The counting of votes will take place at Parliament House on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25.

With the support of regional parties such as BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and now JMM, Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and she is set to become the first woman from the tribal community to occupy the top constitutional post.

Story first published: Monday, July 18, 2022, 10:59 [IST]