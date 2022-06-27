Presidential Election 2022: TRS backs Yashwant Sinha for President

Presidential Election: Draupadi Murmu called up Jharkhand CM to seek support for her candidature

New Delhi, Jun 27: TRS party has decided to support Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha for the Presidential poll.

Telangana CM and TRS working president KT Rama Rao will attend Yashwant Sinha's nomination for President elections in Delhi, today.

Sinha, who was part of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA cabinet, said, if elected, he would put an immediate end to the "misuse" of government agencies as a tool to target political opponents and will ensure that justice and fairness prevail.

A host of Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee, are expected to accompany him.

With the numbers stacked clearly in favour of the NDA nominee, Sinha claimed he would get the support of certain "invisible forces" between now and the polling date and asserted that there was no question of withdrawing from the contest.

