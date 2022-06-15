Will Nitish Kumar be next President of India? Here is what he says

Presidential Election 2022: Issue of notification today, candidates can file nominations till June 29

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 15: The process for the election of the 16th President of India will gain momentum from today with the issuance of notification. Nominations can be filed by the candidates till the 29th of this month. The poll for the Presidential Election will be held on the 18th of next month and counting will take place on the 21st of July. The term of office of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on the 24th of next month.

For the upcoming Presidential election, the Bharatiya Janata Party has authorized its president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to hold consultations with different political parties.

Our correspondent reports that the Presidential election will be held by secret ballot in accordance with the system of proportional representation as per the Constitution. The President is elected by an electoral college comprising elected members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. It also includes the Legislative Assemblies of Delhi and Puducherry.

The Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha will be the Returning Officer for the election. Polling will be held in the Parliament House and the premises of the State Legislative Assemblies. The total number of electors will be 4,809 including 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 Members of Legislative Assemblies. The total value of the votes will be 10 lakh 86 thousand 431.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 8:22 [IST]