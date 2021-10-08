For Quick Alerts
President Ram Nath Kovind leaves for Sringeri by helicopter
Mangaluru, Oct 8: President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a visit to Karnataka, left here for Sringeri by a helicopter on Friday.
He boarded the helicopter at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here.
Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot accompanied the President to Sringeri.
The President is scheduled to visit the Sharadamba temple, Shankara Advaita research centre. He will also meet Sringeri seer Jagadguru Bharati Tirtha Swami and junior seer Vidhushekara Bharati Swami and return to the city in the evening.
State Minister for Social Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary, city mayor Premananda Shetty, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner K V Rajendra and city police commissioner Shashi Kumar were present to see off the President.
Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 14:53 [IST]