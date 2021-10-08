President Ram Nath Kovind confers National Teachers' Award on 44 teachers from across the country

Staffers test Covid positive at presidential retreat, Kovind to stay at private hotel in Shimla

President Ram Nath Kovind, VP Venkaiah Naidu wish PM Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday

Our aim is to graduate from 'women development' to 'women-led development': President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind leaves for Sringeri by helicopter

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mangaluru, Oct 8: President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a visit to Karnataka, left here for Sringeri by a helicopter on Friday.

He boarded the helicopter at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot accompanied the President to Sringeri.

The President is scheduled to visit the Sharadamba temple, Shankara Advaita research centre. He will also meet Sringeri seer Jagadguru Bharati Tirtha Swami and junior seer Vidhushekara Bharati Swami and return to the city in the evening.

State Minister for Social Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary, city mayor Premananda Shetty, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner K V Rajendra and city police commissioner Shashi Kumar were present to see off the President.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 14:53 [IST]