President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Bengaluru on 2-day visit; Governor, CM receive him
Bengaluru, Jun 13: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday arrived in Bengaluru on a two-day visit to Karnataka.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma received him in the Kempe Gowda International Airport.
The President is scheduled to inaugurate the platinum jubilee celebrations of Rashtriya Military School in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon.
The school was raised on August 1, 1946, by King George VI as Royal Indian Military College.
The President is scheduled to attend the "Lokarpana" of ISKCON Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple on Kanakapura Road on Tuesday.
Story first published: Monday, June 13, 2022, 13:05 [IST]