YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Bengaluru on 2-day visit; Governor, CM receive him

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Jun 13: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday arrived in Bengaluru on a two-day visit to Karnataka.

    Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma received him in the Kempe Gowda International Airport.

    Shri Basavaraj Bommai, received President Ram Nath Kovind on his arrival in Bengaluru
    Shri Basavaraj Bommai, received President Ram Nath Kovind on his arrival in Bengaluru

    The President is scheduled to inaugurate the platinum jubilee celebrations of Rashtriya Military School in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon.

    The school was raised on August 1, 1946, by King George VI as Royal Indian Military College.

    The President is scheduled to attend the "Lokarpana" of ISKCON Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple on Kanakapura Road on Tuesday.

    Comments

    More KARNATAKA News  

    Read more about:

    karnataka ram nath kovind

    Story first published: Monday, June 13, 2022, 13:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X