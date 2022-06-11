President Kovind to visit Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Kullu district today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 11: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Kullu district today on the second and final day of his visit to Himachal Pradesh.

The Atal Tunnel at Rohtang, which connects Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 3rd of October, 2020. The 9.2 km long Atal Tunnel is the world's longest highway single tube tunnel located at above 10,000 feet.

Security has been tightened in view of the President's visit. Flying of drones, hot air balloons and paragliding have been prohibited in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts. Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar said that the prohibitory orders have been issued to avoid any hindrance in the President's aerial visit and ensure his safety and security.

President attended the 6th Annual Convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamsala last evening. Speaking on the occasion, the President said, education is the cornerstone of the building of any country.

Therefore, education should be of such type which not only develops intellectual capacity and skill in the students, but also strengthens their moral values and character. He said, youth have played an important role in the progress of all leading countries of the world.

The President conferred gold medals to ten meritorious students on the occasion.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 10:31 [IST]