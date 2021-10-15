President Kovind to celebrate Dussehra with jawans in Ladakh’s Drass area today

Our aim is to graduate from 'women development' to 'women-led development': President Kovind

Ladakh, Oct 15: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Drass, today as part of his two day visit to Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. He will participate in Vijaya Dashami celebrations with Shastra Puja at war memorial on Friday.

On the Second day of his visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, President Mr Kovind will visit Kargil war memorial in Drass.

On arrival from Udhampur, the President and the Supreme Commander of Armed Forces would lay wreath at Kargil War Memorial, in Drass. Army officials would brief him about Kargil war at foothills of Tololing. President also would participate in Shastra Pooja to celebrate Vijaya Dashami on Friday. Later President Kovind will interact with the troops at the war memorial.

