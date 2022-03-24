YouTube
    President Kovind praises contribution of people of Gujarat in maiden address to state Assembly

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Gandhinagar, Mar 24: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday addressed the Gujarat Assembly and praised the contribution of people of the state and its leaders like Sardar Patel towards the country's development.

    It was the first address to the state Assembly by any President, and the event was part of the 'Aazdi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

    Kovind praised Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution for uniting the country. “In the hearts of people of India, the status of Sardar Patel is even higher than the world's tallest Statue of Unity (of Patel) in Kevadia,” he said.

    Kovind also said that Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad of Vadodara had helped Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to take up higher education and "it was here (in Gujarat) that Ambedkar took an oath to end untouchability".

