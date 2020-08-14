‘Nation salutes fallen soldiers of Galwan’: President Kovind on I-Day eve

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 14: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the country is indebted to all the doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been frontline warriors in this fight against the coronavirus.

"It gives me great pleasure to greet all the people of India, living in the country and abroad, on the eve of the 74th Independence Day. Youth of India should feel special pride of being citizens of a free nation," said President Kovind.

"This year's Independence Day celebrations will be restrained as a deadly virus has disrupted all activities, taken huge toll," President Kovind said in his televised address to the nation on the eve of India's 74th Independence Day.

"On the strength of these extraordinary efforts, in our vast country with densely populated and diverse circumstances, this challenge is being faced. State governments acted according to local circumstances. The public gave full support," he added.

"We are fortunate that Mahatma Gandhi became the guiding light of our freedom movement. His quest for equality and justice is the mantra for our Republic. I am glad to see the younger generations re-discover Gandhiji," he added.

Kovind paid homage to the soldiers killed in the face off with the Chinese army in Galwan valley.

"Even while the world community needs to fight together against the greatest challenge before humanity, some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion. Our brave soldiers laid down their lives defending our borders. Those worthy sons of Bharat Mata lived and died for national pride," he said.

"The entire nation salutes the martyrs of Galwan Valley. Every Indian feels grateful to their family members. Their bravery in combat has demonstrated that while we believe in peace, we are also capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression," the President further added.

In his address to the nation, President Ram Nath Kovind said the 'National Education Policy' spells a long term vision with far-reaching impact, adding that "it will strengthen the culture of 'Inclusion', 'Innovation' and 'Institution' in the sphere of education"

"Imparting education in the mother tongue has been given emphasis in order to help young minds grow spontaneously... It is a right step in this direction," he said.

"Another lesson relates to science and technology. During unlocking, information and communication technology has emerged as an effective tool for governance, education, business, office work and social connect," said Kovind.

"The issue of Ram Janmabhoomi was resolved through judicial process. All concerned parties and the people respectfully accepted the verdict and displayed before the world, Indian ethos of peace, non-violence, love and harmony," he said.