YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    President confers 13 Shaurya Chakra awards, including six posthumously

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 10: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday conferred 13 Shaurya Chakra awards including six posthumously to armed forces personnel while Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande received the Param Vishisht Seva medal. The Shaurya Chakra is India's third-highest peacetime gallantry award after the Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra.

    President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Nadu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the recipients of Gallantry Awards
    President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Nadu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the recipients of Gallantry Awards

    The awards were conferred at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty, said an official statement.

    The six personnel, who were conferred the Shaurya Chakra posthumously, were Captain Ashutosh Kumar of the 18th Battalion of the Madras Regiment, Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar of the Rajput Regiment, Havildar Pinku Kumar of the Jat Regiment, Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli from the Corps of Engineers, Naib Subedar Sreejith from the 17th Battalion of Madras Regiment and Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Kumar Reddy, also from the 17th Battalion of the Madras Regiment.

    The other Shaurya Chakra awardees are Major Ravi Kumar Chaudhary from the Grenadiers, Major Arun Kumar Pandey from the Rajput Regiment, Sepoy Neeraj Ahlawat from the Jat Regiment, Rifleman Mukesh Kumar from the Rajputana Rifles, Captain Vikash Khatri from the Mechanised Infantry, Rifleman Rakesh Sharma from Assam Rifles and Group Captain Perminder Antil from the IAF. The President also conferred 14 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of exceptional order, the statement said.

    Comments

    More RAM NATH KOVIND News  

    Read more about:

    ram nath kovind

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X