Cyclone Ockhi: Centre to give financial assistance of Rs. 325 crore to Kerala, TN and Lakshadweep

Asserting that the Centre would do everything possible to find the fishermen who went missing after cyclone Ockhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Centre will give financial assistance worth Rs. 325 crore to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep. Modi also met families affected by the devastating cyclone in Kerala's Poonthura region.

The Prime Minister also took stock of the relief and rescue operations and prayed for the missing fishermen.

"Government of India is with you in every way, our rescue efforts will never fall short and we will help you in every way, I am here to assure you about this. We pray that all those missing, can return home before Christmas," Modi said in Poonthura.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister KJ Alphons were also present on the occasion along with several other leaders and officials.

The cyclone, which made landfall on Lakshadweep on December 2, has so far claimed 71 lives in Kerala and 14 in Tamil Nadu. Thousands of houses and large areas of standing crops were damaged due to the cyclone.

The rescue and relief operations have helped in the evacuation of over 2,391 people from Tamil Nadu and 8,566 from Kerala, while over 600 fishermen of both the states are still missing after the cyclone rampaged through parts of south and western India.

A house-to-house verification process is underway to estimate the number of the missing fishermen.

The government has so far set up 112 relief camps for the affected people. It also deployed 13 Ships, 4 Aircrafts and 1 Helicopter of Coast Guard, 10 Ships, 4 Aircraft and 5 Helicopters of Navy and 1 Aircraft and 3 Helicopters of Air Force for rescue and relief.

Modi meeting families affected by Ockhi After arriving in Mangalore yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for Lakshadweep to visit areas affected by the Cyclone Ockhi and to review the relief and rescue operations being carried out by various agencies. Modi assures that rescue efforts are underway in full swing On December 11, Congress President Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi, requesting to declare a comprehensive special financial package for the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshwadeep to undertake rehabilitation in the wake of the cyclone. PM takes stock of the situation After receiving him with Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami earlier today submitted a memorandum to the prime minister listing out the state's needs for rehabilitation of the cyclone-affected district.

