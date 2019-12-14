Prashant Kishor to come on board with AAP for Delhi Assembly polls

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 14: The election strategist Prashant Kishor-led firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) will come on board with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections which will held in early 2020, the AAP convenor and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced this.

    According to the PTI Delhi CM said tweeted, "Happy to share that IndianPAC is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard!".

    File photo of Arvind Kejriwal and Prashant Kishor
    Arvind Kejriwal and Prashant Kishor

    Kishor's organisation, the I-PAC is presently working on the Trinamool Congress' re-election campaign for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls to aid Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's bid for a third consecutive term.

      I-PAC gained the attention in 2014 with his election strategy for Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election which proved to be the first big stage for him.

      JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2018 appointed Prashant Kishor his deputy in the party after in 2015 Bihar Assembly polls Kishor's strategy ensured JD (U)-RJD-Congress' grand alliance victory.

